Crucial Maharashtra Elections: Key Leaders Meet with Amit Shah

Maharashtra's pivotal political figures, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Friday. The gathering signals critical developments in the power dynamics of the state's politics.

At the heart of these talks is the urgent task of finalizing seat-sharing agreements among the ruling coalition members: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). These deliberations are key as the parties aim to maintain their governance in the upcoming November 20 state Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, ahead of the meeting with Shah, the BJP conducted a session with its Central Election Committee to finalize the first list of candidates, marking a strategic move in the pre-election phase. The outcome of these discussions could be a defining moment for Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)