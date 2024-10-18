Left Menu

Crucial Maharashtra Elections: Key Leaders Meet with Amit Shah

Maharashtra's top political leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming state Assembly polls. The meeting comes amid strategic discussions between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP to retain power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:18 IST
Crucial Maharashtra Elections: Key Leaders Meet with Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's pivotal political figures, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Friday. The gathering signals critical developments in the power dynamics of the state's politics.

At the heart of these talks is the urgent task of finalizing seat-sharing agreements among the ruling coalition members: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). These deliberations are key as the parties aim to maintain their governance in the upcoming November 20 state Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, ahead of the meeting with Shah, the BJP conducted a session with its Central Election Committee to finalize the first list of candidates, marking a strategic move in the pre-election phase. The outcome of these discussions could be a defining moment for Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024