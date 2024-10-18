Crucial Maharashtra Elections: Key Leaders Meet with Amit Shah
Maharashtra's top political leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming state Assembly polls. The meeting comes amid strategic discussions between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP to retain power.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's pivotal political figures, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Friday. The gathering signals critical developments in the power dynamics of the state's politics.
At the heart of these talks is the urgent task of finalizing seat-sharing agreements among the ruling coalition members: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). These deliberations are key as the parties aim to maintain their governance in the upcoming November 20 state Assembly elections.
On Wednesday, ahead of the meeting with Shah, the BJP conducted a session with its Central Election Committee to finalize the first list of candidates, marking a strategic move in the pre-election phase. The outcome of these discussions could be a defining moment for Maharashtra's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.
BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies