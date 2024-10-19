Putin's Perspective: BRICS, War, and Bollywood
Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting Russia's eventual victory and appreciating India's stance. He endorses Modi's view of BRICS and expresses interest in boosting Indian movies in Russia. Putin also criticizes US actions globally and discusses BRICS expansion.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that pinpointing an exact end date for the war in Ukraine remains challenging. However, he expressed confidence that Russia would ultimately triumph, commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern over the conflict.
With the 16th BRICS Summit fast approaching, Putin supported Modi's characterization of the group, emphasizing that it isn't anti-Western but non-Western. He also indicated potential collaborations with India on cinema during Modi's upcoming visit.
The Russian leader criticized the US and NATO for their roles in the conflict and accused them of expanding tensions worldwide. Meanwhile, Putin highlighted BRICS's economic influence and openness to new members, stressing its non-confrontational nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- BRICS
- Modi
- Russia
- Ukraine
- NATO
- Indian movies
- US criticism
- peace talks
- global GDP
ALSO READ
Overnight Drone Assaults: Ukraine's Infrastructure Under Siege
Six-Year Project Transforms Ukraine's Labour Market, Supports Entrepreneurship, War-Affected Workers
Nighttime Drone Assault on Ukraine's Infrastructure
Kremlin Accuses Ukraine of Nuclear Gamble Amid Rising Tensions
Two regions in the world witnessing geopolitical tensions: says PM Modi referring to Russia-Ukraine and West Asia conflicts.