Putin's Perspective: BRICS, War, and Bollywood

Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting Russia's eventual victory and appreciating India's stance. He endorses Modi's view of BRICS and expresses interest in boosting Indian movies in Russia. Putin also criticizes US actions globally and discusses BRICS expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:40 IST
In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that pinpointing an exact end date for the war in Ukraine remains challenging. However, he expressed confidence that Russia would ultimately triumph, commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern over the conflict.

With the 16th BRICS Summit fast approaching, Putin supported Modi's characterization of the group, emphasizing that it isn't anti-Western but non-Western. He also indicated potential collaborations with India on cinema during Modi's upcoming visit.

The Russian leader criticized the US and NATO for their roles in the conflict and accused them of expanding tensions worldwide. Meanwhile, Putin highlighted BRICS's economic influence and openness to new members, stressing its non-confrontational nature.

