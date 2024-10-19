Left Menu

Visa Dispute at Heart of India-UK Trade Deal Stalemate

Kemi Badenoch, a leading contender for UK Conservative Party leadership, claims she blocked the India-UK FTA over visa demands. Contradictory reports suggest she sought a deal despite India's leverage. The ongoing issue affects UK-India negotiations, with future talks anticipated under Labour leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:38 IST
In a revealing statement, Kemi Badenoch, poised to lead the UK's Conservative Party, has stated her role in halting the India-UK free trade agreement due to visa disagreements.

Despite media reports indicating Badenoch's desire for a trade deal, former ministers argue her approach was ideological rather than practical, reflecting broader immigration disputes.

As Labour prepares to restart negotiations with India, the dynamics of previous talks spotlight the complex interplay of immigration policy and international trade agreements.

