Visa Dispute at Heart of India-UK Trade Deal Stalemate

In a revealing statement, Kemi Badenoch, poised to lead the UK's Conservative Party, has stated her role in halting the India-UK free trade agreement due to visa disagreements.

Despite media reports indicating Badenoch's desire for a trade deal, former ministers argue her approach was ideological rather than practical, reflecting broader immigration disputes.

As Labour prepares to restart negotiations with India, the dynamics of previous talks spotlight the complex interplay of immigration policy and international trade agreements.

