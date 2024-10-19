Left Menu

Jharkhand Coalition Gears Up for Assembly Polls with United Front

The INDIA bloc partners, including the Congress and JMM, will contest the Jharkhand assembly polls together, fielding candidates for 70 out of 81 seats. Discussions with RJD and Left parties are ongoing for the remaining seats. The two-phase election is set for November 13 and 20.

Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA bloc, with key players Congress and JMM, is set to contest the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections as a united front. They will field candidates for 70 out of the 81 available seats, as confirmed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Seat-sharing negotiations continue with other allied parties, including the RJD and the Left, for the remaining 11 seats. The two-phase election is scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.

The NDA, meanwhile, has announced its allocation strategy: the BJP will contest 68 seats, while AJSU Party will contest 10, JD(U) 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1. Filing nominations for the first phase has begun, set to conclude on October 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

