Cyclone Warning: Jharkhand Prepares for Heavy Rains Amidst Election Season

Residents of Jharkhand are bracing for heavy rain and gusty winds as a cyclonic storm forms over the Bay of Bengal, according to meteorologists. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for October 24 and 25, predicting that the cyclone could severely impact the state's southeast region.

The developing cyclone, now a well-marked low-pressure area, intensified into a depression on Tuesday and is set to become a severe storm by October 23. This weather event coincides with the ongoing nomination process for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, which are scheduled for November 13 and 20.

Electoral activities may face disruptions due to the adverse weather, particularly in the state's southeast parts, which are expected to witness heavy rains and thunderstorms. Authorities urge voters and political parties to exercise caution during the nomination period and the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)