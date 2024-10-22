MVA Seat-Sharing Talks Near Conclusion Amid Mahayuti Turmoil
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced the impending finalization of seat-sharing in the MVA for the upcoming state elections, contrasting it with the disorder in the Mahayuti alliance. With few issues remaining, a resolution is expected soon. Meanwhile, BJP has already released its candidate list.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has revealed that the seat-sharing arrangement for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the forthcoming state assembly elections will be finalized shortly, emphasizing that the Mahayuti alliance is currently facing more internal chaos than the MVA.
Patole mentioned that discussions regarding the seat-sharing are essential to accommodate party workers' interests. He assured that the remaining issues primarily concern 25-30 seats and will be resolved soon. Discussions involving key leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are ongoing.
In stark contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has preemptively announced its first list of 99 candidates. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23. Prior election results saw BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress capturing significant regional influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MVA
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- Patole
- seat-sharing
- elections
- BJP
- candidates
- Mahayuti
- Pawar
ALSO READ
BJP Worker Shot Outside Polling Booth: Haryana Polls Disrupted
Haryana Elections: Farmers' Outcry and Exit Poll Predictions Spell Trouble for BJP
BJP Eyes Historic Win in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
BJP's NRC Pledge Amid Infiltration Concerns in Jharkhand
BJP Pledges NRC Implementation to Tackle Infiltration in Jharkhand