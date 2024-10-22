MVA Seat-Sharing Talks Near Conclusion Amid Mahayuti Turmoil

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has revealed that the seat-sharing arrangement for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the forthcoming state assembly elections will be finalized shortly, emphasizing that the Mahayuti alliance is currently facing more internal chaos than the MVA.

Patole mentioned that discussions regarding the seat-sharing are essential to accommodate party workers' interests. He assured that the remaining issues primarily concern 25-30 seats and will be resolved soon. Discussions involving key leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are ongoing.

In stark contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has preemptively announced its first list of 99 candidates. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23. Prior election results saw BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress capturing significant regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)