Political Rift: Tejashwi Yadav's Struggle for Influence in Jharkhand

In a sharp critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav holds 'no brand value' within the INDIA bloc. According to Sarma, Yadav has struggled to secure sufficient seats for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, despite multiple visits to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence.

As the BJP's election co-in charge for Jharkhand, Sarma accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of lacking adequate candidates for the elections. His comments followed news of several BJP leaders defecting to the JMM ahead of the assembly polls.

Sarma expressed sympathy for Tejashwi Yadav's challenges with seat-sharing agreements among INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand. The assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting set for November 23. Remarkably, a series of BJP leaders, including prominent figures like Lois Marandi and Kedar Hazra, have recently joined the JMM.

