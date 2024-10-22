Left Menu

Political Rift: Tejashwi Yadav's Struggle for Influence in Jharkhand

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for lacking 'brand value' in the INDIA bloc after failing to secure adequate seats for Jharkhand assembly polls. Sarma alleged JMM's shortage of candidates and noted some BJP leaders had switched allegiance to the JMM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:02 IST
Political Rift: Tejashwi Yadav's Struggle for Influence in Jharkhand
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav holds 'no brand value' within the INDIA bloc. According to Sarma, Yadav has struggled to secure sufficient seats for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, despite multiple visits to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence.

As the BJP's election co-in charge for Jharkhand, Sarma accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of lacking adequate candidates for the elections. His comments followed news of several BJP leaders defecting to the JMM ahead of the assembly polls.

Sarma expressed sympathy for Tejashwi Yadav's challenges with seat-sharing agreements among INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand. The assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting set for November 23. Remarkably, a series of BJP leaders, including prominent figures like Lois Marandi and Kedar Hazra, have recently joined the JMM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024