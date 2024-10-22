Left Menu

India Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit, advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi emphasized India's willingness to cooperate towards restoring peace. The discussions highlighted strong India-Russia trade relations and India's new consulate in Kazan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong plea for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict during discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit. Modi emphasized India's support and readiness to provide cooperation towards peace and stability in the region.

Visiting Russia for the second time in three months, Modi highlighted the close coordination and deep trust between India and Russia. He remarked that constant communication is maintained regarding the conflict and that India's priority is humanity and peaceful conflict resolution.

The talks also acknowledged the solid state of trade turnover between the two nations, bolstered by India's congratulatory note on Russia's successful BRICS presidency. Modi also announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan, reflecting deep historical ties with the city.

