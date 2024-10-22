US Officials and Leaders Receive Knight Honors in Sweden

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are set to be knighted in Sweden. This recognition comes for their significant roles in securing Sweden's entry into NATO, marking a pivotal shift in Europe's security dynamics post-Cold War, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They are joined by former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and ex-Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, all set to receive the prestigious Royal Order of the Polar Star. This award is reserved for foreign nationals or stateless individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to Swedish interests.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that the awards represent Sweden's deep appreciation for these leaders' efforts in supporting the nation's accession to NATO. This comes nearly a year after Finland joined, ending a long-standing policy of neutrality and non-alignment with major powers.

