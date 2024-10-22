Election Fever: Nomination Rush in Jharkhand for Assembly Polls

On Tuesday, 32 candidates entered the fray for Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections, raising the total number of nominations to 57, according to election officials.

The first phase will see 43 assembly constituencies voting on November 13. The nomination process began on October 18 and is closing on October 25. Meanwhile, the comeback of cash and goods seizures continues with Rs 12.5 crore confiscated post-election announcement.

Significant seizures include over Rs 1.07 crore from a Koderma residence. Several legal actions, including 12 FIRs, have been taken for code violations. The assembly elections are scheduled for two phases on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)