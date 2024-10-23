JMM Unveils Final Candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Polls
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, nominating Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to contest from Ranchi. Maji previously served key roles within the party and was a Rajya Sabha MP. The polls will take place in two phases.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its second list of candidates for the forthcoming state assembly elections, confirming Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji as its contender from Ranchi.
In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Maji failed to secure the Ranchi seat, which is currently held by BJP's CP Singh, who defeated her by contrasting margins in both elections.
This development has reportedly stirred discontent in the INDIA bloc's Congress faction due to previous disagreements over candidate announcements. Elections will occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.
