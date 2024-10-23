Left Menu

Kejriwal Warns of Power Cuts if BJP Wins Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, warned Delhi citizens of returning power cuts if BJP wins upcoming elections. He highlighted AAP's achievements in education, health, electricity, and water. Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to undermine these services and urged people to reject their policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:01 IST
Kejriwal Warns of Power Cuts if BJP Wins Delhi Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement at a campaign rally in Mehrauli, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal warned Delhi residents of potential power cuts if the BJP secures victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal criticized BJP's governance, predicting long power outages reminiscent of pre-AAP times. Residents in BJP-led states, he claimed, are demanding facilities akin to those provided by AAP in Delhi.

Penalizing BJP's tactics, Kejriwal alleged the party used legal pressure and fabricated charges against AAP leaders to disrupt their services in Delhi. He urged voters to refrain from supporting the BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024