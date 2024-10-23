Kejriwal Warns of Power Cuts if BJP Wins Delhi Polls

In a bold statement at a campaign rally in Mehrauli, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal warned Delhi residents of potential power cuts if the BJP secures victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal criticized BJP's governance, predicting long power outages reminiscent of pre-AAP times. Residents in BJP-led states, he claimed, are demanding facilities akin to those provided by AAP in Delhi.

Penalizing BJP's tactics, Kejriwal alleged the party used legal pressure and fabricated charges against AAP leaders to disrupt their services in Delhi. He urged voters to refrain from supporting the BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)