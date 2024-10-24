Left Menu

Cambodian Journalist's Journey to Freedom: Mech Dara's Apology and Release

Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, known for his investigative reporting on corruption and human trafficking, was released on bail after being incarcerated since October 1. Charged with inciting social unrest, his detention sparked international concern. Dara apologized via video, promising to cease sharing false information.

Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, recognized for his impactful investigative work, has been released on bail following his arrest on charges of inciting social unrest. His release comes a day after a video of him apologizing for allegedly conveying false information was circulated by the government.

Mech Dara, highly regarded for uncovering corruption and trafficking networks, had been held since October 1. His detention raised significant international concern, with rights groups and the U.S. government urging his release. Dara was accused of posting provocative and false content regarding a sacred rock quarry.

Before leaving the Kandal provincial jail, Dara expressed gratitude to civil society groups and international friends for their support. Despite his recent apology, Dara's prior recognition by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscores his previous contributions to journalism in exposing massive scam operations in Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

