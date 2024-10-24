Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Unveils Bypoll Candidates for Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced candidates for eight seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. With two new candidates declared, the total candidate count is eight. The bypolls will involve nine seats, with one seat not contested due to a pending court case.

The Samajwadi Party has announced an additional two candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13, raising their candidate total to eight.

The Election Commission highlighted a by-election for nine seats, excluding Milkipur in Ayodhya, due to legal proceedings. SP has yet to name a candidate for Kundarki.

The Congress has declared it won't challenge SP in these bypolls, aligning with the INDIA bloc and seeking to bolster the SP's chances in the upcoming elections.

