Samajwadi Party Unveils Bypoll Candidates for Uttar Pradesh
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced candidates for eight seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. With two new candidates declared, the total candidate count is eight. The bypolls will involve nine seats, with one seat not contested due to a pending court case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party has announced an additional two candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13, raising their candidate total to eight.
The Election Commission highlighted a by-election for nine seats, excluding Milkipur in Ayodhya, due to legal proceedings. SP has yet to name a candidate for Kundarki.
The Congress has declared it won't challenge SP in these bypolls, aligning with the INDIA bloc and seeking to bolster the SP's chances in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Presses Election Commission on Haryana Poll Irregularities
Election Commission Gears Up for Major Announcements
BJP Urges Election Commission to Reschedule UP Bypolls for Kartik Purnima
Election Commission Announces Crucial Bypolls Across 15 States
Election Commission Orders Removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP Amid Polls