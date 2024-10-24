Samajwadi Party Unveils Bypoll Candidates for Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party has announced an additional two candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13, raising their candidate total to eight.

The Election Commission highlighted a by-election for nine seats, excluding Milkipur in Ayodhya, due to legal proceedings. SP has yet to name a candidate for Kundarki.

The Congress has declared it won't challenge SP in these bypolls, aligning with the INDIA bloc and seeking to bolster the SP's chances in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)