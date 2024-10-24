Congress Announces New Seven Candidates for Jharkhand Polls
The Indian National Congress announced its second batch of seven candidates for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, increasing the total number of candidates revealed to 28.
This new list includes recognized figures such as Nishat Alam from Pakaur and Arun Sahu from Barhi, each poised to contest significant assembly seats. The initial batch, disclosed earlier, included Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, who will contest from the Lohardaga constituency.
The polls, set to occur in two phases on November 13 and November 20, will see vote counting begin on November 23. The Congress-JMM alliance, currently reigning in Jharkhand, aims to retain its power through these elections.
