Maharashtra CM Shinde Confident of Winning with Development Agenda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti alliance, led by his Shiv Sena party, is poised to retain power in upcoming state elections. With the first list of candidates already released, Shinde emphasized the alliance's strong development work, dismissing conflicts over seat-sharing with allies such as BJP and NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:02 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, head of the Shiv Sena party, expressed his conviction on Friday that the Mahayuti alliance would emerge victorious in the upcoming state elections. The Chief Minister cited the developmental projects undertaken by his government as the basis for this confidence.

This week, Shiv Sena revealed its initial list of 45 candidates for the November 20 assembly elections, including Chief Minister Shinde's candidacy from Thane city's Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency.

BJP and NCP, Mahayuti's allies, appear unified on candidate selections, according to Shinde. He assured that their successful policies will secure their return to power, with polling scheduled for November 20 and counting on November 23.

