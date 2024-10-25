Maharashtra CM Shinde Confident of Winning with Development Agenda
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti alliance, led by his Shiv Sena party, is poised to retain power in upcoming state elections. With the first list of candidates already released, Shinde emphasized the alliance's strong development work, dismissing conflicts over seat-sharing with allies such as BJP and NCP.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, head of the Shiv Sena party, expressed his conviction on Friday that the Mahayuti alliance would emerge victorious in the upcoming state elections. The Chief Minister cited the developmental projects undertaken by his government as the basis for this confidence.
This week, Shiv Sena revealed its initial list of 45 candidates for the November 20 assembly elections, including Chief Minister Shinde's candidacy from Thane city's Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency.
BJP and NCP, Mahayuti's allies, appear unified on candidate selections, according to Shinde. He assured that their successful policies will secure their return to power, with polling scheduled for November 20 and counting on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- elections
- Shiv Sena
- Eknath Shinde
- Mahayuti
- BJP
- NCP
- development
- Thane
- assembly polls
ALSO READ
Nation Bids Farewell to Ratan Tata at Mumbai's Iconic NCPA
BJP's Membership Surge in Assam: A Political Milestone
Haryana Power Tussle: BJP's Triumph Amidst Congress Blame Game
Independent MLA Vows to Stay Clear of BJP Amid Surging Political Interest
Nadda's Pledge: BJP Fights Injustice in West Bengal