Lois Marandi Joins JMM: Political Shake-Up Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has announced Lois Marandi, a former BJP legislator, as its candidate for the Jama seat, marking a significant political move ahead of the assembly elections. Marandi, who defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren in 2014, recently shifted allegiance from the BJP to JMM.
In a strategic political maneuver, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its fifth list of candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls, featuring former BJP legislator Lois Marandi as its nominee for the Jama seat.
Marandi, who switched from the BJP to JMM on October 22, is the sole name on the list. Her candidacy is notable as she previously defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren in 2014 by a margin of 5,262 votes from Dumka.
The JMM has announced 43 candidates in total for the elections to the 81-seat assembly. The elections will unfold in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.
