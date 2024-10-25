Rahul Gandhi's Call for Economic Reform: A Barber's Tale

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the plight of India's lower and middle-class citizens struggling with declining incomes and growing inflation. During a recent visit to a barber shop in Delhi, he interacted with a barber named Ajit, who expressed his despair over the current economic challenges.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, Gandhi highlighted Ajit's struggles, indicating that these difficulties are representative of many, including those working as cobblers, potters, and carpenters. Gandhi pointed out that inflation and income reduction have shattered the working class's dreams of achieving personal and professional stability.

Gandhi called for innovative solutions and new schemes aimed at enhancing income and saving potential. Further interactions with various societal sections during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' underline his commitment to revealing and addressing the widespread economic issues across India.

