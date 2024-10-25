Left Menu

Journalists Targeted in Southeast Lebanon Israeli Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike on southeast Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three journalists. The conflict, which began in October 2023, continues to escalate, affecting Gaza and the Israel-Lebanon border. High civilian casualties, damaged infrastructure, and severe humanitarian impacts mark the ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:51 IST
Journalists Targeted in Southeast Lebanon Israeli Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a mounting conflict that has gripped the Middle East, an Israeli airstrike targeted a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of three media staffers, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Tensions have been high since October 8, 2023, following cross-border exchanges between Israel and Lebanon, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, leaving thousands displaced and infrastructure in ruins.

As the violence in Gaza and along the Lebanon-Israel border continues unabated, international diplomatic efforts persist amid accusations of severe human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024