Journalists Targeted in Southeast Lebanon Israeli Airstrike

In a mounting conflict that has gripped the Middle East, an Israeli airstrike targeted a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of three media staffers, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Tensions have been high since October 8, 2023, following cross-border exchanges between Israel and Lebanon, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, leaving thousands displaced and infrastructure in ruins.

As the violence in Gaza and along the Lebanon-Israel border continues unabated, international diplomatic efforts persist amid accusations of severe human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)