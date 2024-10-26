Ravindra Kumar Rai Takes Charge Amid Jharkhand Assembly Polls
The BJP has appointed former MP Ravindra Kumar Rai as the working president of its Jharkhand branch. The announcement by national general secretary Arun Singh comes just ahead of the state assembly polls, scheduled for November. Rai succeeds Babulal Marandi who assumed the role last July.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a strategic move by appointing former MP Ravindra Kumar Rai as the working president of its Jharkhand Pradesh unit as the state braces for assembly elections.
National general secretary Arun Singh announced the decision on Saturday, indicating that Rai's appointment is effective immediately.
This change in leadership comes as the state prepares for its assembly polls in November, in two phases, on the 13th and 20th. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. Ravindra Kumar Rai's appointment follows Babulal Marandi, who took over as the party's state chief last July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
