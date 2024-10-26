Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Israel Executes First Open Airstrikes on Iran

In a significant military escalation, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian targets following a ballistic missile attack by Iran. The strikes, targeting missile facilities, mark Israel's first open assault on Iran, raising the risk of broader Middle Eastern conflict. Israeli officials emphasize defense commitments amid international calls for restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:59 IST
In a bold operation that could set the stage for heightened regional conflict, Israel conducted pre-dawn airstrikes on Iran. The assault targeted missile facilities in response to an earlier Iranian missile barrage directed at Israel. This marks the first instance of Israel admitting such military action against Iran.

The Israeli military disclosed that its aircraft aimed at locations used by Iran to launch ballistic missiles, as well as surface-to-air missile sites. While explosions reverberated through Tehran, the Iranian government downplayed the damage, acknowledging only limited disruption.

The strikes have increased the stakes in an already volatile Middle East, with tensions between Iran-backed militant groups and Israel escalating. Responses from global leaders call for restraint, fearing further escalation could destabilize the broader region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

