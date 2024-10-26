MVA Seat-Sharing Talks: Balasaheb Thorat Speaks Out

Negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding seat-sharing continue, as Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat confirmed ongoing talks with allies over specific seats in Mumbai.

Following a strategic meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Thorat revealed discussions focused on campaign planning and the election manifesto.

Maharashtra assembly elections are slated for November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23, as the alliance aims for a strong electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)