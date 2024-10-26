Left Menu

MVA Seat-Sharing Talks: Balasaheb Thorat Speaks Out

Amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has announced continued talks with allies over some seats in Mumbai. Thorat shared insights after discussing campaign strategies with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The alliance aims to contest Maharashtra's upcoming elections collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding seat-sharing continue, as Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat confirmed ongoing talks with allies over specific seats in Mumbai.

Following a strategic meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Thorat revealed discussions focused on campaign planning and the election manifesto.

Maharashtra assembly elections are slated for November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23, as the alliance aims for a strong electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

