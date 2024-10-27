Left Menu

Fahad Ahmad Joins NCP: A Bid to Revitalize Anushakti Nagar

Fahad Ahmad, husband of Swara Bhaskar, joins NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) emphasizing the shared Samajwadi ideology with SP. Fielded from Anushakti Nagar, Fahad vows to tackle infrastructure issues and improve conditions. NCP-SP announced his candidacy, highlighting his activist background amid Maharashtra's political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:56 IST
NCP-SCP Fahad Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic political move, Fahad Ahmad, spouse of actor Swara Bhaskar, has formally joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, underscoring a shared ideological foundation with the Samajwadi Party. This realignment was marked by Ahmad's candidacy for the Anushakti Nagar seat in the upcoming elections, positioning him against an opponent from the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction.

Addressing these developments, Ahmad articulated the deep-rooted connections between the Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP, unified by the principles of 'Samajwad'. He conveyed a robust familial bond between the leaders of these parties, setting the stage for a transformative electoral contest. Ahmad expressed his determination to improve Anushakti Nagar, citing critical infrastructure issues such as the absence of clean drinking water and promised to address education, women's safety, and health concerns.

Leading the announcement at a press conference, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil introduced Ahmad as the coalition's choice for Anushakti Nagar. Patil noted Ahmad's commendable track record as an activist and former state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in Maharashtra. The broader Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, incorporating the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena, finalized their seat-sharing arrangement, set against the backdrop of the forthcoming state assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

