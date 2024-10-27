Georgia's Election Turmoil: A Tug of War Between East and West

The ruling party in Georgia, Georgian Dream, claimed victory in the recent parliamentary elections with nearly 54% of the vote, according to the electoral commission. However, the results have sparked controversy and unrest, as opposition parties have disputed these outcomes.

According to vote monitors, including the OSCE and several nonprofit groups, there were numerous election violations, ranging from ballot-stuffing to voter intimidation. Despite such allegations, these entities stopped short of declaring the results fraudulent.

Opposition parties are challenging the results, with some leaders calling the vote a 'constitutional coup.' The international community has voiced concerns, with EU officials worried about potential conflicts stemming from contested electoral outcomes in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)