Showdown in Kedarnath: Congress vs BJP in Pivotal Bypoll

The political battle lines have been drawn in the Kedarnath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand as both the Congress and BJP announced their candidates on Sunday. The Congress has put its faith in former MLA Manoj Rawat, while the ruling BJP will field Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Asha Nautiyal.

A seasoned political campaigner, Nautiyal has represented the Kedarnath seat twice, having emerged victorious in the 2002 and 2007 elections on a BJP ticket. Her opponent, Manoj Rawat, a former journalist and 2017 assembly election winner, looks to reclaim the seat after his 2022 electoral defeat.

The bypoll, taking place on November 20, was triggered by the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July. The electoral results will be closely watched, with outcomes being declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)