Rallies, Visas, and Election Drama: A Week in U.S. Politics

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, faced allegations of illegal working status in the U.S. during the 1990s according to a report by the Washington Post. He has firmly denied these claims, emphasizing that his visas allowed him to work legally in the country.

In the political arena, Donald Trump sparked controversy with allies' vulgar and racist remarks at a Madison Square Garden rally. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris earned high-profile endorsements from Michelle Obama and pop star Beyonce in Michigan and Texas, focusing on issues like abortion and union support.

Amid a backdrop of escalating tension with China, U.S. authorities investigate claims of Chinese hackers intercepting communications, including those of a Trump campaign advisor, indicating global influence in domestic political battles.

