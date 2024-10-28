Left Menu

Rallies, Visas, and Election Drama: A Week in U.S. Politics

The Washington Post alleges Elon Musk worked illegally in the U.S. in the 1990s, a claim he denies. Donald Trump faces controversy at rallies where vulgar remarks are made by allies. Kamala Harris gains support from Michelle Obama and Beyonce. Chinese hackers target Trump's campaign, and legal challenges await Republicans before the U.S. election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 05:24 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, faced allegations of illegal working status in the U.S. during the 1990s according to a report by the Washington Post. He has firmly denied these claims, emphasizing that his visas allowed him to work legally in the country.

In the political arena, Donald Trump sparked controversy with allies' vulgar and racist remarks at a Madison Square Garden rally. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris earned high-profile endorsements from Michelle Obama and pop star Beyonce in Michigan and Texas, focusing on issues like abortion and union support.

Amid a backdrop of escalating tension with China, U.S. authorities investigate claims of Chinese hackers intercepting communications, including those of a Trump campaign advisor, indicating global influence in domestic political battles.

