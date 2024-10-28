Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideologies and Alliances

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Sharad Pawar of NCP (SP) claims Maha Vikas Aghadi has consensus on most seats. Criticizing BJP for splits, he emphasizes ideology. Elections are on November 20, with results on November 23. Nominations close on October 29.

Updated: 28-10-2024 12:15 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The race to the Maharashtra assembly elections has intensified as Sharad Pawar, head of the NCP (SP), announced that the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has reached a consensus on 90% to 95% of the 288 assembly seats.

Pawar took a veiled jab at the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating divisions within rival parties and compromising ideological principles. He remarked that those currently in power have failed to address public issues effectively.

With the Maharashtra assembly elections set for November 20 and counting of votes on November 23, political dynamics have been complex following significant shifts within key political factions over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

