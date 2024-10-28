Left Menu

Allegations and Accusations: A Woman Leader's Fight for Justice

The Congress accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of targeting Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, an IYC leader, after she slapped a BJP worker issuing rape threats. Her family faces legal actions while her alleged harasser remains free. The incident highlights political tensions and raises questions about women's safety and justice.

In a heated political controversy, the Congress has accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of targeting a woman Indian Youth Congress leader, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, and her family.

The accusation follows Jaiswal's action against BJP worker Rajesh Singh, who allegedly made rape threats against her via social media. Despite Jaiswal's repeated complaints, Singh has faced no police action, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

Jaiswal's response was swift and direct after the dismissed complaints. She slapped Singh twice, catalyzing a series of retaliatory legal complications for her family, including incarcerations and asset attachments. The Congress party vows to pursue this issue diligently, insisting it underscores a wider struggle for women's safety and justice against a backdrop of political rivalry.

