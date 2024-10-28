Strategic Synergy: NDA's United Front Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

In a move to reinforce unity among alliance partners, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting with the ruling NDA, positioning it strategically for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Leaders from JD(U), BJP, and smaller parties like Lok Janshakti Party, Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and Hindustani Awam Morcha gathered to discuss strategies.

The main focus of discussions was maintaining the coordination that led to their previous electoral successes, with hopes to garner over 200 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

