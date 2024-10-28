Left Menu

Strategic Synergy: NDA's United Front Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar organized a meeting with the NDA alliance to ensure effective coordination ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Representatives from JD(U), BJP, and other smaller parties attended. The gathering aimed to foster synergy among allies, following a successful strategy in past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:34 IST
In a move to reinforce unity among alliance partners, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting with the ruling NDA, positioning it strategically for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Leaders from JD(U), BJP, and smaller parties like Lok Janshakti Party, Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and Hindustani Awam Morcha gathered to discuss strategies.

The main focus of discussions was maintaining the coordination that led to their previous electoral successes, with hopes to garner over 200 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

