Political Firestorm: Alka Lamba Speaks Out on Controversial Remarks
Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba condemned alleged derogatory remarks made by Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari against BJP's Sita Soren. Lamba demands legal action, emphasizing Congress's strict stance on crimes against women. The BJP filed a complaint, highlighting the remarks' offensive nature towards the tribal community.
In a significant political development, Alka Lamba, Mahila Congress chief, has strongly criticized the alleged derogatory comments by Irfan Ansari, a Jharkhand minister and party member, made against BJP's Sita Soren.
Lamba has demanded legal repercussions for Ansari's remarks, highlighting the commitment of Congress-led governments in creating stringent laws addressing crimes against women. This incident underscores the party's zero-tolerance policy toward any derogatory behavior, irrespective of political affiliation.
The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, condemning Ansari's comments as insulting to both the tribal community and widows. This complaint is a critical move in demanding accountability and justice, as Soren calls for an apology from the Congress side.
