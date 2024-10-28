Political Firestorm: Alka Lamba Speaks Out on Controversial Remarks

In a significant political development, Alka Lamba, Mahila Congress chief, has strongly criticized the alleged derogatory comments by Irfan Ansari, a Jharkhand minister and party member, made against BJP's Sita Soren.

Lamba has demanded legal repercussions for Ansari's remarks, highlighting the commitment of Congress-led governments in creating stringent laws addressing crimes against women. This incident underscores the party's zero-tolerance policy toward any derogatory behavior, irrespective of political affiliation.

The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, condemning Ansari's comments as insulting to both the tribal community and widows. This complaint is a critical move in demanding accountability and justice, as Soren calls for an apology from the Congress side.

(With inputs from agencies.)