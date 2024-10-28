Moldova and Georgia at Political Crossroads: European Aspirations vs Russian Influence

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has voiced her support for Georgians who aspire for a European future, as Georgia's pro-Moscow ruling party claims victory in the parliamentary election. Allegations of election violations have led to protests and have been contested by the opposition and Western allies.

The Georgian President, Salome Zourabichvili, has encouraged public demonstrations against the electoral outcome where the Georgian Dream party secured approximately 54% of the votes. This development has raised concerns about Georgia's strengthening ties with Russia.

Moldova, meanwhile, is also at a political turning point following a referendum on EU accession that saw a narrow majority in favor. Both countries, former Soviet states, face crucial elections that are seen as a referendum between a European trajectory and a return to Russia's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)