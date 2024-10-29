Left Menu

Netanyahu Calls for Accountability of UNRWA Workers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused UNRWA workers of engaging in activities against Israel and called for their accountability. He emphasized the necessity for continuous humanitarian support in Gaza. This statement highlights the ongoing tensions and the need for aid negotiations in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a strong statement regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), asserting that its workers must face accountability due to alleged 'terrorist activities' against Israel.

Expressing his firm stance on social media platform X, Netanyahu stressed the importance of maintaining uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, both presently and in the foreseeable future.

This development underscores the persisting tensions between Israel and Palestinian-supporting entities, as well as the critical role of humanitarian assistance in conflict zones.

