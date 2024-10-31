Left Menu

Deadliest Strikes: Lebanon's Impact on Northern Israel

In a deadly incident, projectiles from Lebanon hit northern Israel, killing five people, including four foreign workers. This marks the deadliest attack since Israel's recent invasion of Lebanon to counter Hezbollah. Northern Israel has witnessed significant destruction since the conflict began last year.

In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, projectiles fired from Lebanon into northern Israel resulted in the deaths of five people, including four foreign workers, on Thursday. This incident marks the deadliest attack since Israeli troops commenced their incursion into Lebanon earlier this month, aiming to confront the Hezbollah militant group.

The attack was confirmed by the Metula regional council, and while the nationalities of the foreign workers are still unknown, their deaths highlight the increasing toll of violence. For over a year, Hezbollah has consistently launched rockets, missiles, and drones into northern Israel, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Since the conflict began last year, sixty-eight people have lost their lives in similar rocket attacks in northern Israel, with Metula bearing a significant brunt of the devastation. The town, which is strategically located on Israel's northernmost point, surrounded on three sides by Lebanon, has seen its residents evacuated, leaving only security and agricultural personnel to maintain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

