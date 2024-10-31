Left Menu

Congress Clash: Kharge Criticizes DCM Over 'Shakti' Guarantee Remarks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister for suggesting a review of the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus rides for women. The Deputy CM's remarks sparked internal debate and gave political opponents ammunition, although the Chief Minister clarified it was just a review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist in Karnataka politics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge publicly admonished Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over comments he made regarding the 'Shakti' scheme. The initiative, aimed at providing free bus rides for women, is one of the state's five big guarantees to its citizens.

Kharge's reaction came after Shivakumar suggested revisiting the scheme because some women had expressed willingness to pay for bus services. This statement seemed to irk Kharge, who humorously but pointedly criticized Shivakumar before the media.

Defusing tension at the press meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified Shivakumar's intention was merely to review the scheme, not revoke it. Kharge urged unity within the party, stressing that internal disagreements offer opportunities for their adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

