Congress Clash: Kharge Criticizes DCM Over 'Shakti' Guarantee Remarks

In an unexpected twist in Karnataka politics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge publicly admonished Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over comments he made regarding the 'Shakti' scheme. The initiative, aimed at providing free bus rides for women, is one of the state's five big guarantees to its citizens.

Kharge's reaction came after Shivakumar suggested revisiting the scheme because some women had expressed willingness to pay for bus services. This statement seemed to irk Kharge, who humorously but pointedly criticized Shivakumar before the media.

Defusing tension at the press meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified Shivakumar's intention was merely to review the scheme, not revoke it. Kharge urged unity within the party, stressing that internal disagreements offer opportunities for their adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)