Political Turmoil: Former Congress Leader Ravi Raja Joins BJP Amidst Assembly Elections

Ravi Raja's defection from Congress to BJP ahead of assembly elections stirs controversy. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad expresses disappointment, citing loyalty issues. Raja criticizes Congress's ticket distribution, alleging favoritism. Raja resigns, marking a significant shift, with assembly elections set for November 20 in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:58 IST
Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political development, former Congress leader Ravi Raja has switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), just ahead of the crucial assembly elections. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad voiced her disappointment over Raja's departure, highlighting that the party had supported him substantially and even promised him a role if they returned to power.

Despite attending a party meeting just days prior and reiterating his loyalty to Congress, Raja's sudden decision to leave has left many stunned. Gaikwad lamented the move, noting that the Congress had heavily invested in Raja, even without granting him a ticket this time around.

Raja, now a BJP vice president in Mumbai, criticized the Congress's ticket distribution, alleging that newcomers were favored over experienced candidates like himself. He declared that merit was not prioritized, prompting his resignation from a party he had served diligently since 1980. As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections on November 20, this defection signifies a significant shift in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

