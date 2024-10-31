Amba Prasad Confident Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections draw near, Amba Prasad, the incumbent MLA for Barkagaon, expresses confidence in her performance and campaign. Speaking candidly, Prasad stated that her accomplishments, including the implementation of projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore, are proof of her commitment to her constituents. She emphasized her unwavering dedication to public safety and respect.

Prasad further outlined her vision for continuous development, with a special focus on women's empowerment. She voiced concerns about the lack of central government support for the displaced communities in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Congress has unveiled its final two candidates for the upcoming elections, nominating Sweta Singh for Bokaro and Ajay Dubey for Dhanbad.

In preparation for the elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20, a total of 30 candidates have been announced by Congress. The party continues its alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, having led the state since 2019. Notably, Assam Chief Minister and BJP's election co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Garhwa on November 4. This event sets the stage for a politically charged contest in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)