Left Menu

Amba Prasad Confident Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Barkagaon's MLA, Amba Prasad, reflects on her work and highlights initiatives surpassing Rs 1,000 crore while prioritizing women's empowerment. As elections approach, Congress announces two candidates for Jharkhand Assembly. PM Modi set to rally in Garhwa on November 4 amidst political fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:16 IST
Amba Prasad Confident Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Congress candidate from the Barkagaon Assembly constituency, Amba Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections draw near, Amba Prasad, the incumbent MLA for Barkagaon, expresses confidence in her performance and campaign. Speaking candidly, Prasad stated that her accomplishments, including the implementation of projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore, are proof of her commitment to her constituents. She emphasized her unwavering dedication to public safety and respect.

Prasad further outlined her vision for continuous development, with a special focus on women's empowerment. She voiced concerns about the lack of central government support for the displaced communities in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Congress has unveiled its final two candidates for the upcoming elections, nominating Sweta Singh for Bokaro and Ajay Dubey for Dhanbad.

In preparation for the elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20, a total of 30 candidates have been announced by Congress. The party continues its alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, having led the state since 2019. Notably, Assam Chief Minister and BJP's election co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Garhwa on November 4. This event sets the stage for a politically charged contest in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024