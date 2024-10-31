Georgia's Contested Election Sparks Massive Protests
Three Georgian opposition parties are contesting the results of the recent parliamentary election, alleging voting irregularities after ruling party Georgian Dream was declared the winner. HarrisX's exit poll suggests significant discrepancies. Protests are planned as opposition seeks to challenge the results amid calls for an investigation.
Three Georgian opposition parties claim last weekend's parliamentary election was rigged and have called for street protests on Monday. According to HarrisX, a global market research firm, the official results favoring the ruling Georgian Dream party are "statistically impossible."
The exit poll by HarrisX, commissioned by Mtavari Arkhi, an opposition TV station, indicated that the four main opposition parties were poised for a majority. The opposition plans to announce a detailed protest strategy on Monday.
Despite Georgian Dream claiming victory with 54% of the vote, monitoring missions, including the OSCE, have raised concerns over alleged voting violations. Opposition leaders emphasize the importance of public protests to challenge the election's legitimacy amid significant scrutiny from Western observers.
