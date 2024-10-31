Georgia's Contested Election Sparks Massive Protests

Three Georgian opposition parties claim last weekend's parliamentary election was rigged and have called for street protests on Monday. According to HarrisX, a global market research firm, the official results favoring the ruling Georgian Dream party are "statistically impossible."

The exit poll by HarrisX, commissioned by Mtavari Arkhi, an opposition TV station, indicated that the four main opposition parties were poised for a majority. The opposition plans to announce a detailed protest strategy on Monday.

Despite Georgian Dream claiming victory with 54% of the vote, monitoring missions, including the OSCE, have raised concerns over alleged voting violations. Opposition leaders emphasize the importance of public protests to challenge the election's legitimacy amid significant scrutiny from Western observers.

