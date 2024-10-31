Left Menu

Georgia's Contested Election Sparks Massive Protests

Three Georgian opposition parties are contesting the results of the recent parliamentary election, alleging voting irregularities after ruling party Georgian Dream was declared the winner. HarrisX's exit poll suggests significant discrepancies. Protests are planned as opposition seeks to challenge the results amid calls for an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:57 IST
Georgia's Contested Election Sparks Massive Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Georgian opposition parties claim last weekend's parliamentary election was rigged and have called for street protests on Monday. According to HarrisX, a global market research firm, the official results favoring the ruling Georgian Dream party are "statistically impossible."

The exit poll by HarrisX, commissioned by Mtavari Arkhi, an opposition TV station, indicated that the four main opposition parties were poised for a majority. The opposition plans to announce a detailed protest strategy on Monday.

Despite Georgian Dream claiming victory with 54% of the vote, monitoring missions, including the OSCE, have raised concerns over alleged voting violations. Opposition leaders emphasize the importance of public protests to challenge the election's legitimacy amid significant scrutiny from Western observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024