Celebrating Diwali on the Frontlines: Minister Rijiju Visits Troops

In a symbolic gesture of unity and celebration, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju spent Diwali with Indian troops stationed at the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. During his visit, Rijiju also interacted with soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army.

The minister praised the infrastructure and development efforts by the Indian government along the international border, highlighting the nation's commitment to enhancing border facilities. He noted the infrastructure advancements would instill pride among Indians regarding border development.

This visit occurred just days after a significant agreement was reached between India and China to de-escalate military tensions that began in 2020. The agreement marked a significant step in resolving issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

