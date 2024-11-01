Trump's Controversial Remarks Spark Political Firestorm

Donald Trump sparked a political controversy by labeling former lawmaker Liz Cheney as a 'radical war hawk' and suggesting that she face combat. His remarks drew widespread condemnation from critics who accused him of targeting enemies should he win the presidency.

As Trump campaigns against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, he insulted Cheney, criticizing her and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, for not supporting his presidential bid. Speaking at an event in Arizona, Trump suggested Cheney be placed in a hypothetical scenario with guns trained on her.

Cheney has endorsed Harris in the upcoming election, accusing Trump of being a danger to democracy. Her comments came after Trump vowed to prosecute political rivals. Cheney, once a significant Republican figure, lost her Congress seat after supporting Trump's impeachment. The political landscape remains charged as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)