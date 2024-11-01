Fierce Battle for Jharkhand Assembly: 528 Candidates in the Race

The political landscape in Jharkhand is setting sights on an intense electoral contest as 528 candidates gear up for the second phase of the assembly elections. An election official confirmed the final lineup after withdrawals and rejections trimmed down the initial pool of contenders.

A significant development saw BJP's disillusioned leader, Satyanand Jha 'Batul,' opting out, allegedly after deliberations with Assam's Chief Minister who advocated his withdrawal to support the party's prospects.

The elections, split into two phases on November 13 and 20, involve a total of 1,211 candidates eyeing 81 seats. Amidst the campaign, authorities have seized substantial cash and goods, reinforcing vigilant adherence to the electoral code.

(With inputs from agencies.)