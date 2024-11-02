Election Battle: Trump vs. Harris and the Shadow of Voter Fraud
Donald Trump's ongoing false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania raise concerns over attempts to contest U.S. election results if he loses to Kamala Harris. With past strategies in mind, both parties prepare for possible legal and social media battles amid attempts to sway public opinion.
Republican Donald Trump continues to stir controversy with false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, ahead of the U.S. presidential election against Democrat Kamala Harris. Opinion polls show a neck-and-neck race as the election looms.
Trump's unsubstantiated allegations mirror his 2020 strategy, asserting fraud in multiple states he lost to Joe Biden. As voters face long lines for mail-in ballots, Trump's narrative of voter suppression spreads, while Harris' camp braces for any premature declarations of victory.
Widespread concerns echo Trump's past, with advocacy groups like Protect Democracy wary after the January 6 Capitol attack. Allegations extend to noncitizen voting and misinformation from Russian troll farms, reflecting broader fears of divisive tactics influencing electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
