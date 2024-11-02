Left Menu

Election Battle: Trump vs. Harris and the Shadow of Voter Fraud

Donald Trump's ongoing false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania raise concerns over attempts to contest U.S. election results if he loses to Kamala Harris. With past strategies in mind, both parties prepare for possible legal and social media battles amid attempts to sway public opinion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:15 IST
Election Battle: Trump vs. Harris and the Shadow of Voter Fraud

Republican Donald Trump continues to stir controversy with false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, ahead of the U.S. presidential election against Democrat Kamala Harris. Opinion polls show a neck-and-neck race as the election looms.

Trump's unsubstantiated allegations mirror his 2020 strategy, asserting fraud in multiple states he lost to Joe Biden. As voters face long lines for mail-in ballots, Trump's narrative of voter suppression spreads, while Harris' camp braces for any premature declarations of victory.

Widespread concerns echo Trump's past, with advocacy groups like Protect Democracy wary after the January 6 Capitol attack. Allegations extend to noncitizen voting and misinformation from Russian troll farms, reflecting broader fears of divisive tactics influencing electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Escaping the Fiscal Trap: How MENA Countries Are Reversing Economic Cycles

IMF Report Highlights Urgent Reforms for Sustained Growth in Latin America

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024