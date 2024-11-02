Election Battle: Trump vs. Harris and the Shadow of Voter Fraud

Republican Donald Trump continues to stir controversy with false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, ahead of the U.S. presidential election against Democrat Kamala Harris. Opinion polls show a neck-and-neck race as the election looms.

Trump's unsubstantiated allegations mirror his 2020 strategy, asserting fraud in multiple states he lost to Joe Biden. As voters face long lines for mail-in ballots, Trump's narrative of voter suppression spreads, while Harris' camp braces for any premature declarations of victory.

Widespread concerns echo Trump's past, with advocacy groups like Protect Democracy wary after the January 6 Capitol attack. Allegations extend to noncitizen voting and misinformation from Russian troll farms, reflecting broader fears of divisive tactics influencing electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)