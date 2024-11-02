Congress Defends Welfare Schemes Amidst Modi's Criticism

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has come to the defense of the state's welfare schemes, amid escalating criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He affirmed that the Congress model of development is not only effective but also serves as an example nationwide. In their conversation with journalists, Shivakumar emphasized that the priorities should be the progress of the people rather than political rivalries.

Shivakumar's comments were a direct response to Modi's claim of Congress making 'fake promises.' He asserted that Congress's assurances are a model for the entire country, even being mimicked by BJP-led states. Highlighting the tangible progress of Congress's initiatives, he stated, "Our guarantees have fostered development and provided much-needed security to people's livelihoods."

Echoing Shivakumar's sentiments, senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal also responded to Modi's criticisms. Defending Congress's history of welfare initiatives, Venugopal questioned the fulfillment of the current BJP government's promises, dubbing Modi as "the uncrowned champion of unfulfilled promises." Pointing to schemes in Karnataka and Telangana, like the Shakti scheme for women's free bus travel, Venugopal argued that such measures have significantly benefited the marginalized sections of society.

Venugopal contrasted Congress's welfare record against Modi's unfulfilled pledges, posing questions about the BJP's planned projects like housing for all by 2022 and the development of 100 smart cities. He criticized BJP's governance as "insincere" and asserted that Congress remains committed to governance that consistently delivers on welfare.

Modi had previously accused Congress of deceiving the electorate with unreal promises, suggesting that the fiscal conditions in Congress-governed states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana are deteriorating. He warned the voters against being swayed by what he termed Congress's 'culture of fake promises.'

(With inputs from agencies.)