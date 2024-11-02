Calls for Investigation Grow After Budgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the Budgam terror attack, a chorus of prominent political voices, including National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, are calling for an in-depth investigation. Abdullah suspects the attack may be part of a larger agenda to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's government.

Sharad Pawar, speaking in Baramati, lent weight to Abdullah's demand, urging the central government and the Home Ministry to seriously consider the matter. Pawar highlighted Abdullah's stature and integrity, emphasizing that his suspicions warrant government attention and action.

The attack involved terrorists opening fire on two non-locals in Budgam district's Magam area, leading to hospitalizations. Security forces swiftly moved to cordon off the area, while additional operations unfolded across the region, reflecting the heightened security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)