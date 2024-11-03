Trump and Harris Clash in High-Stakes Southern Campaign

In the final stretch before the U.S. presidential election, candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are ramping up their campaigns across key Southern states. Both are trying to sway suburban voters with Trump focusing on crime and immigration issues while Harris criticizes his leadership as erratic and power-driven.

Trump held a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, vowing to deport immigrants and warning of crime threats in suburbs. He continues to challenge Harris, claiming her leadership would lead to unsafe communities. Harris, campaigning in Atlanta, argues Trump is obsessed with revenge and gaining unchecked power if re-elected.

More than 72 million Americans have already voted, demonstrating high voter turnout. With only a few days left, both campaigns concentrate on battleground states, reflecting the tight race. The sector remains divided on critical issues like immigration, taxes, and democratic principles, intensifying the electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)