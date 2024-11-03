BJP's 'Jhumla Patra': Opposition Criticizes Manifesto Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

Opposition leaders in Jharkhand have expressed skepticism over the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly released election manifesto, branding it a 'Jhumla Patra' and arguing that the party failed to foster development in the state during its previous governance. The criticism came as BJP promised various schemes, including significant financial aid to women and efforts to reclaim lands for tribal communities.

JMM candidate Mahua Maji highlighted the central government's pending coal royalty payments to Jharkhand, criticizing the party's governance and its neglect of necessary state developments. Concurrently, former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading remarks concerning tribal inclusion in the Uniform Civil Code, saying it was an election ploy.

RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari joined in the opposition's denunciation, forecasting BJP's loss in the upcoming elections and emphasizing the INDIA alliance's potential to form the next government. The BJP manifesto was launched in Ranchi with promises including Rs 2,100 monthly to women and initiatives to safeguard tribal lands, all with an eye on the 81 assembly seats contested in November.

