Austrian Minister Edtstadler Steps Down: Political Shifts Ahead

Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Minister for Europe and Constitutional Affairs, has decided to step down from her governmental role. She will not seek a ministerial position in the upcoming administration.

The decision was confirmed by a spokesperson to news agency APA, following an initial report by newspaper Kronen Zeitung on Saturday.

As a member of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), Edtstadler has been involved in coalition negotiations post-election but plans to continue her duties as an MP for Salzburg after her ministerial tenure concludes.

