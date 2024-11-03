Left Menu

Austrian Minister Edtstadler Steps Down: Political Shifts Ahead

Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Minister for Europe and Constitutional Affairs, is resigning from her ministerial role and will not pursue a position in the next government. She will continue serving as a member of parliament for Salzburg until a new administration is established.

Updated: 03-11-2024 15:37 IST
Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Minister for Europe and Constitutional Affairs, has decided to step down from her governmental role. She will not seek a ministerial position in the upcoming administration.

The decision was confirmed by a spokesperson to news agency APA, following an initial report by newspaper Kronen Zeitung on Saturday.

As a member of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), Edtstadler has been involved in coalition negotiations post-election but plans to continue her duties as an MP for Salzburg after her ministerial tenure concludes.

