Amit Shah Targets Soren Government: A Bold Promise to End Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition for allegedly promoting Naxalism, pledging the Union government's commitment to eliminate it by March 2026. Shah projected NDA's victory in upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, highlighting the coalition's significant support from recent Lok Sabha elections.
In a strongly worded critique, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition, accusing it of fueling Naxalism in Jharkhand. Shah asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is determined to eradicate this menace by March 2026.
Addressing a rally in Simaria, Chatra district, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would secure victory in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, anticipations drawn from the recent Lok Sabha election outcomes. He called for the removal of the current government, labeling it as anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-poor, and anti-youth, claiming it manipulates Naxalism for political gains.
Highlighting electoral statistics, Shah stated that the NDA is expected to win at least 52 of the 81 assembly seats, thanks to the 47% votes garnered in the region during Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that the state elections, to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, would mark a turning point for Jharkhand's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
