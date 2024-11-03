Left Menu

Amit Shah Targets Soren Government: A Bold Promise to End Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition for allegedly promoting Naxalism, pledging the Union government's commitment to eliminate it by March 2026. Shah projected NDA's victory in upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, highlighting the coalition's significant support from recent Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simaria | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:50 IST
Amit Shah Targets Soren Government: A Bold Promise to End Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly worded critique, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition, accusing it of fueling Naxalism in Jharkhand. Shah asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is determined to eradicate this menace by March 2026.

Addressing a rally in Simaria, Chatra district, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would secure victory in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, anticipations drawn from the recent Lok Sabha election outcomes. He called for the removal of the current government, labeling it as anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-poor, and anti-youth, claiming it manipulates Naxalism for political gains.

Highlighting electoral statistics, Shah stated that the NDA is expected to win at least 52 of the 81 assembly seats, thanks to the 47% votes garnered in the region during Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that the state elections, to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, would mark a turning point for Jharkhand's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024