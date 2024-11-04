Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Over Women's Safety

Amid rising political tensions, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and Governor CV Ananda Bose sparred over the safety of women in West Bengal. Governor Bose criticized the state's law and order, while Ghosh defended Kolkata's safety record, accusing the governor of political bias. The RG Kar case remains a flashpoint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:41 IST
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange that underscores the political climate in West Bengal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh defended Kolkata's reputation as a safe city for women, challenging disparaging remarks made by Governor CV Ananda Bose. Ghosh stated, 'The governor is wrong in his assessment; Kolkata is the safest city for women according to central reports.'

Governor Bose had earlier highlighted the growing concern over women's safety in the state, expressing deep disappointment at what he called 'atrocities heaped upon women,' during a speech at a Jay Jawan Day celebration. His comments have ignited a debate, with various political factions responding sharply.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari intensified the discourse by meeting with the family of a victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case, pledging full support. Allegations of political maneuvering were also raised as Dilip Ghosh accused the ruling TMC party of creating an atmosphere of fear ahead of Medinipur's by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

