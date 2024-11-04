Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Over Women's Safety

In a heated exchange that underscores the political climate in West Bengal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh defended Kolkata's reputation as a safe city for women, challenging disparaging remarks made by Governor CV Ananda Bose. Ghosh stated, 'The governor is wrong in his assessment; Kolkata is the safest city for women according to central reports.'

Governor Bose had earlier highlighted the growing concern over women's safety in the state, expressing deep disappointment at what he called 'atrocities heaped upon women,' during a speech at a Jay Jawan Day celebration. His comments have ignited a debate, with various political factions responding sharply.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari intensified the discourse by meeting with the family of a victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case, pledging full support. Allegations of political maneuvering were also raised as Dilip Ghosh accused the ruling TMC party of creating an atmosphere of fear ahead of Medinipur's by-elections.

