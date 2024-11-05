Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections

In a crucial stance ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has projected confidence in securing victory for the INDIA alliance. Speaking at a rally in Hatia, Soren asserted that with the blessings of the beneficiaries of his administration's policies, the alliance will govern again. He criticized the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for purportedly sowing societal divisions based on religion and class.

Soren emphasized the strides made by his government in infrastructure, rural economy, and women's empowerment, citing the re-implementation of the Old Pension Scheme as a notable achievement. He contrasted his administration's inclusive approach with the BJP's alleged divisive tactics, claiming the BJP's past double-engine government left people in hunger.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Chaibasa, accused Congress and allies of neglecting the tribal population. Modi alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has compromised the state's identity, asserting that the upcoming elections will see a historic win for the BJP. Elections in the state are scheduled to take place in two phases, with results declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)