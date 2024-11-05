JMM Seeks Presidential Intervention for Poll Fairness

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called upon President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, ensuring that star campaigners receive fair treatment in the forthcoming assembly elections. Allegations have surfaced that Chief Minister Hemant Soren faced delays due to security protocols during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

In a letter to President Murmu, the JMM claimed that a no-fly zone was enforced during PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa, impacting Soren's election campaign schedule. Soren was supposed to attend a rally in Simdega after a meeting in West Singhbhum, but his helicopter was grounded for 90 minutes.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya cited the Election Commission's guidelines, highlighting that Soren faced undue delays beyond the stipulated no-fly zone duration. The appeal emphasized the need for equal constitutional protections for tribal community leaders, urging the President's intervention for fair proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)