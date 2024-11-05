JMM Seeks Presidential Intervention for Poll Fairness
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has approached President Droupadi Murmu to ensure fairness in assembly polls. They allege that CM Hemant Soren was delayed by no-fly zones due to PM Modi's visit, affecting his campaign schedule. The JMM calls for equal protection for all campaigners.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called upon President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, ensuring that star campaigners receive fair treatment in the forthcoming assembly elections. Allegations have surfaced that Chief Minister Hemant Soren faced delays due to security protocols during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
In a letter to President Murmu, the JMM claimed that a no-fly zone was enforced during PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa, impacting Soren's election campaign schedule. Soren was supposed to attend a rally in Simdega after a meeting in West Singhbhum, but his helicopter was grounded for 90 minutes.
JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya cited the Election Commission's guidelines, highlighting that Soren faced undue delays beyond the stipulated no-fly zone duration. The appeal emphasized the need for equal constitutional protections for tribal community leaders, urging the President's intervention for fair proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Security Protocols: Indian Aviation's Response to Digital Bomb Threats
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Advanced Penicillin-G Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Modi Boosts Indian Healthcare with Landmark Projects
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Multi-Crore Projects in Ekta Nagar on National Unity Day
This is the right time to join India's growth story: Prime Minister Modi at Asia Pacific Conference of German Business.