Left Menu

JMM Seeks Presidential Intervention for Poll Fairness

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has approached President Droupadi Murmu to ensure fairness in assembly polls. They allege that CM Hemant Soren was delayed by no-fly zones due to PM Modi's visit, affecting his campaign schedule. The JMM calls for equal protection for all campaigners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:03 IST
JMM Seeks Presidential Intervention for Poll Fairness
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called upon President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, ensuring that star campaigners receive fair treatment in the forthcoming assembly elections. Allegations have surfaced that Chief Minister Hemant Soren faced delays due to security protocols during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

In a letter to President Murmu, the JMM claimed that a no-fly zone was enforced during PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa, impacting Soren's election campaign schedule. Soren was supposed to attend a rally in Simdega after a meeting in West Singhbhum, but his helicopter was grounded for 90 minutes.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya cited the Election Commission's guidelines, highlighting that Soren faced undue delays beyond the stipulated no-fly zone duration. The appeal emphasized the need for equal constitutional protections for tribal community leaders, urging the President's intervention for fair proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024